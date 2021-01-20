Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 20, 2021

ORION Holdings 13,100 DN 50
KAL 32,050 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,240 UP 190
LG Corp. 108,500 UP 5,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,500 UP 4,500
Hyosung 74,700 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,600 UP 2,800
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,000 UP 600
Shinsegae 243,500 0
Nongshim 291,500 DN 500
SGBC 99,000 UP 300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 83,100 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 33,100 UP 50
HITEJINRO 33,750 DN 350
Yuhan 73,600 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 167,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 55,000 DN 600
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,350 DN 100
SK hynix 130,500 0
Youngpoong 541,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,150 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,750 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 182,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,800 UP 1,350
Kogas 34,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI WIA 92,100 UP 3,500
KiaMtr 87,600 UP 4,200
BoryungPharm 23,000 UP 1,600
L&L 10,950 DN 100
DB HiTek 69,200 UP 5,800
LGELECTRONICS 167,000 UP 19,000
Hanmi Science 79,700 UP 4,300
SKNetworks 5,950 UP 980
GS Retail 35,000 DN 250
Ottogi 561,000 0
IlyangPharm 54,500 UP 400
F&F 98,400 UP 900
NamsunAlum 4,335 UP 70
MERITZ SECU 3,565 DN 75
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!