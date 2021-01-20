KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 400
SamsungElecMech 209,500 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,880 DN 120
SKC 111,500 UP 1,500
KPIC 276,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 101,000 DN 1,000
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,400 DN 250
KSOE 107,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 57,200 UP 2,000
OCI 105,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 69,800 UP 1,300
KorZinc 420,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,810 DN 40
SYC 61,200 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,400 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 54,200 UP 100
S-Oil 72,800 DN 800
LG Innotek 205,000 UP 16,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 292,500 0
HMM 14,700 DN 250
KumhoPetrochem 172,000 UP 7,000
Mobis 342,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,100 UP 1,950
ZINUS 103,000 DN 3,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,850 UP 50
S-1 87,000 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 15,700 DN 400
Hanchem 196,000 DN 1,000
COWAY 73,000 DN 1,000
DWS 35,150 DN 1,350
KEPCO 24,850 DN 100
SamsungSecu 41,300 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 11,600 DN 100
SKTelecom 248,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 61,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiElev 43,600 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 113,500 DN 1,500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,550 UP 200
Hanon Systems 18,000 UP 350
SK 334,000 UP 25,000
-
-
