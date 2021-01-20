KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
ShinpoongPharm 98,000 UP 1,200
Handsome 32,000 UP 50
LG Uplus 12,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,500 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,200 DN 1,400
KT&G 81,000 0
DHICO 13,250 DN 50
Doosanfc 55,500 UP 1,100
LG Display 21,250 UP 250
IBK 8,560 DN 70
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL170000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 15,700 UP 50
Kangwonland 24,450 DN 150
NAVER 308,000 0
SAMSUNG CARD 32,800 UP 100
Kakao 444,000 UP 4,000
KT 23,750 UP 50
NCsoft 965,000 UP 8,000
DONGSUH 32,350 UP 50
SamsungEng 13,500 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 142,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 4,790 DN 35
KIWOOM 149,000 0
DSME 27,050 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,160 UP 50
DWEC 6,540 UP 50
DongwonF&B 184,000 0
KEPCO KPS 28,000 DN 200
LGH&H 1,554,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 1,000,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,800 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,950 UP 150
Celltrion 311,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 24,300 DN 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 162,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,700 UP 100
KIH 88,200 UP 400
LOTTE Himart 37,300 UP 50
GS 38,750 UP 100
