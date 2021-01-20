CJ CGV 27,850 UP 250

LIG Nex1 38,600 UP 2,650

Fila Holdings 47,500 UP 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 37,250 DN 1,000

HANWHA LIFE 2,995 DN 25

AMOREPACIFIC 229,500 UP 6,500

FOOSUNG 13,600 UP 450

SK Innovation 274,500 UP 4,500

POONGSAN 30,250 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 45,150 DN 50

Hansae 16,050 UP 700

LG HAUSYS 78,600 UP 1,400

Youngone Corp 33,700 DN 150

CSWIND 180,500 UP 8,000

GKL 16,000 DN 50

KOLON IND 42,950 UP 650

HanmiPharm 363,000 UP 13,000

BNK Financial Group 5,790 DN 60

emart 172,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY422 00 UP1300

KOLMAR KOREA 52,300 UP 700

HANJINKAL 65,800 UP 600

DoubleUGames 63,000 DN 300

CUCKOO 95,400 UP 500

COSMAX 100,500 UP 3,300

MANDO 74,700 DN 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 795,000 DN 1,000

INNOCEAN 63,400 UP 400

Doosan Bobcat 32,350 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 0

Netmarble 121,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S267000 DN1000

ORION 120,000 DN 500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,250 UP 1,250

BGF Retail 147,000 UP 2,000

SKCHEM 394,500 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 31,050 UP 450

WooriFinancialGroup 9,740 DN 160

Big Hit 176,000 UP 2,500

(END)