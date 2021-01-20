KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,850 UP 250
LIG Nex1 38,600 UP 2,650
Fila Holdings 47,500 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 188,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,250 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 2,995 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 229,500 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 13,600 UP 450
SK Innovation 274,500 UP 4,500
POONGSAN 30,250 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 45,150 DN 50
Hansae 16,050 UP 700
LG HAUSYS 78,600 UP 1,400
Youngone Corp 33,700 DN 150
CSWIND 180,500 UP 8,000
GKL 16,000 DN 50
KOLON IND 42,950 UP 650
HanmiPharm 363,000 UP 13,000
BNK Financial Group 5,790 DN 60
emart 172,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY422 00 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 52,300 UP 700
HANJINKAL 65,800 UP 600
DoubleUGames 63,000 DN 300
CUCKOO 95,400 UP 500
COSMAX 100,500 UP 3,300
MANDO 74,700 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 795,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 63,400 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,350 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,400 0
Netmarble 121,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S267000 DN1000
ORION 120,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,250 UP 1,250
BGF Retail 147,000 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 394,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 31,050 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 9,740 DN 160
Big Hit 176,000 UP 2,500
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
