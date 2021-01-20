Hyundai Motor invests in UVeye for automated vehicle inspection system
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co. has invested in UVeye, a developer of automated vehicle inspection systems, to use its platform in global production lines, the Israeli startup said Thursday.
The Tel Aviv-based UVeye said it has raised more than $40 million from Hyundai Motor and other strategic investors since its launch four years ago, without disclosing financial terms due to the confidentiality agreement.
"We are especially proud to be partnering with Hyundai Motor Company and to be working together with them on exciting projects around the world that enable quick and efficient inspection of vehicles using deep learning and computer vision," Amir Hever, CEO and co-founder of UVeye, said.
UVeye's drive-through system combines artificial intelligence, cloud architecture, machine learning and sensor fusion technologies to help standardize and speed up vehicle inspection processes.
The company said its automated systems can be installed at assembly plants, vehicle auction sites and dealerships around the world.
Hyundai Motor had made a series of strategic investments in Israeli companies, including Autotalks, an automotive semiconductor design firm, and Opsys Technology, a lidar control device and sensor developer, to use their platform and products in automotive factories.
