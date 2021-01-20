Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon picks veteran diplomat as key Cheong Wa Dae aide on national security affairs

All News 16:36 January 20, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Hyoung-zhin, a veteran diplomat, as new deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office on Wednesday.

Kim, currently serving as the Seoul city government's ambassador for international relations, is replacing Kim Hyun-chong, who has been named as special advisor to the president on diplomatic and security issues, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Kim Hyoung-zhin, tapped as deputy chief of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, in a photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!