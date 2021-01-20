Moon picks veteran diplomat as key Cheong Wa Dae aide on national security affairs
All News 16:36 January 20, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Hyoung-zhin, a veteran diplomat, as new deputy chief of Cheong Wa Dae's national security office on Wednesday.
Kim, currently serving as the Seoul city government's ambassador for international relations, is replacing Kim Hyun-chong, who has been named as special advisor to the president on diplomatic and security issues, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
