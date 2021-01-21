Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Biden says will 'repair alliance,' lead world by power of example

All News 02:25 January 21, 2021

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden promised efforts to repair his country's relationship with its allies on Wednesday, also promising to bolster its global leadership by the "power of example."

Biden made the pledge shortly after he took office as president, ending Donald Trump's term.

"We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges but today's and tomorrow's challenges," he said in his inaugural address.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Biden #inauguration #alliance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!