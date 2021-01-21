Moon sends congrats message to Biden, says alliance to grow stronger
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president Thursday, saying the Seoul-Washington alliance will grow even stronger via cooperation on various pending issues.
"@JoeBiden, congratulations on your inauguration. America is back. America's new beginning will make democracy even greater," Moon wrote on his Twitter account. "Together with the Korean people, I stand by your journey toward 'America United,'"
As an ally, Moon added, "We will continue to cooperate with the U.S. to keep the Korean Peninsula and the region peaceful and prosperous."
He also wrote he believes the alliance will "grow even stronger through our coordination in addressing global issues in such areas as public health, security, the economy, and climate change."
"The U.S. will surely succeed in building back better, and the world will be amazed," Moon noted, affirming that South Korea will "walk along with the new Biden administration from the start. We go together!"
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
3
Moon names Chung Eui-yong as new foreign minister: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(profile) Ex-national security adviser tapped as top diplomat amid stalled N.K. diplomacy
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak