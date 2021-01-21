Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's exports grow 10.6 pct in first 20 days of Jan.

All News 08:57 January 21, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports rose 10.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of January, customs data showed Thursday, amid the prolonged fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$28.2 billion in the Jan. 1-20 period, compared with $25.5 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports #pandemic
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!