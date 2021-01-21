Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 21, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/00 Sunny 70

Incheon 06/01 Sunny 70

Suwon 07/-1 Sunny 70

Cheongju 09/-1 Sunny 60

Daejeon 10/-1 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 06/-5 Sunny 70

Gangneung 12/02 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 11/02 Sunny 70

Gwangju 13/02 Sunny 70

Jeju 17/07 Sunny 70

Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 70

Busan 13/03 Sunny 70

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!