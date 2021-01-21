Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 21, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/00 Sunny 70
Incheon 06/01 Sunny 70
Suwon 07/-1 Sunny 70
Cheongju 09/-1 Sunny 60
Daejeon 10/-1 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 06/-5 Sunny 70
Gangneung 12/02 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 11/02 Sunny 70
Gwangju 13/02 Sunny 70
Jeju 17/07 Sunny 70
Daegu 11/-2 Sunny 70
Busan 13/03 Sunny 70
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
Most Saved
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
3
Moon names Chung Eui-yong as new foreign minister: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(profile) Ex-national security adviser tapped as top diplomat amid stalled N.K. diplomacy
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. will review entire N. Korea policy, consider humanitarian aid: Blinken