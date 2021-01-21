(LEAD) Independent anti-corruption investigative body sets sail
By Woo Jae-yeon and Park Bo-ram
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- A powerful investigative agency officially set sail Thursday, with a focus on uprooting corruption among high-ranking officials, heralding a new chapter in the history of South Korean law establishment.
Kim Jin-wook, the inaugural chief of the agency, called the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), was sworn into office after President Moon Jae-in approved his appointment earlier in the day following a recent parliamentary confirmation hearing.
"Ahead of making any important decision regarding investigation and indictment, I will always consider whether the decision lives up to the standard of the people," Kim said in an inauguration ceremony held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I will also always look into whether the decision (I make) corresponds to the Constitution, law and conscience," he said, vowing to refrain from any high-handedness.
The 54-year-old former judge will lead a team of 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators, among others. As his first task, he plans to propose candidates for the No. 2 seat at the CIO next week.
The agency is authorized to investigate corruption cases involving former and current public officials, including the president, lawmakers and prosecutors, as well as their families.
It also has the power to indict when it comes to crimes involving the chief justice, prosecutor general, judges, prosecutors, high-ranking police and military officials.
Establishing the CIO (and thereby reforming the prosecution) was among the urgent agenda items for President Moon Jae-in, long before he became president.
In his inaugural speech in May 2017, he vowed to create an agency that is "totally independent from politics" and can "work as significant checks and balances" against the prosecution, which is seen as having excessive power and powerful individuals.
The idea of setting up the CIO first surfaced in the late 1990s, as the country was besieged by high-profile corruption scandals involving former presidents and their relatives.
The prosecution, one of the most powerful yet also, according to many, most unreliable state agencies, was not considered up to the daunting task of ferreting out corruption in the establishment that includes prosecutors themselves.
Also, the public has had reservations about the willingness of prosecutors to vigorously investigate the entrenched, with whom they were too often seen as keeping cozy relations as part of efforts to protect their own sweeping power.
South Korea's prosecutors have much greater power than their counterparts in most countries, with the authority to investigate crimes -- big or small -- and the exclusive right to decide who to indict.
In December, a revision bill was passed by the National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) that commands a majority, removing the last stumbling block to its launch, amid fierce bipartisan wrangling over how to select the CIO's chief and strong, if not explicit, opposition from prosecutors.
After Moon gave a certificate of appointment to Kim at Cheong Wa Dae earlier in the day, the president told the incoming CIO chief, "What's most important is neutrality and independence."
Moon added that the CIO should operate separately from politics and independently from other state investigative authorities.
The ruling Democratic Party welcomed the CIO's launch. Floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon said the new body "should take root as a fair and independent investigative organ that unroots power-abusing corruption cases as well as the abuse of authority by the prosecution."
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
