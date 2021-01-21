Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon appoints inaugural chief of corruption probe agency

January 21, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Jin-wook, a former judge, as the first chief of a major corruption investigative body Thursday.

The president formally authorized the appointment of Kim as head of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), Cheong Wa Dae said.

Kim's term begins on the same day, it added.

Moon will hold a ceremony later in the day to give Kim a certificate of appointment at the presidential compound. He went through the National Assembly's confirmation hearing earlier this week.

The launch of the CIO is a key element of Moon's politically controversial drive to reform the state prosecution service accused of having excessive power and authority.

The CIO is tasked with looking into corruption among senior government officials, including prosecutors. It has the right to indict suspects, which had long been monopolized by the prosecution.

Kim Jin-wook, named to lead the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), speaks during the National Assembly's confirmation hearing in Seoul on Jan. 19, 2021. (Yonhap)

