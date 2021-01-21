S. Korea to provide over 20 bln won in media content support this year
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ICT ministry said Thursday it will provide 21.2 billion won (US$19.3 million) to support the production of local broadcast content in a bid to boost next-generation media services.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it will focus on over-the-top (OTT) or video streaming content this year, setting aside 5.1 billion won to support short form videos and cross media content.
It will also provide an additional 10.3 billion won in support for content targeted for overseas markets and public service broadcasts such as documentaries.
The ministry added it will also invest 5.75 billion won to develop next-generation media content, such as those that incorporate augmented reality, artificial intelligence and 5G technology.
South Korea's OTT market has grown rapidly in recent years, with the platform's usage rate at 52.0 percent in 2019, compared with 42.7 percent the previous year, according to the Korea Communications Commission.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
2
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
BTS wins 6 prizes at 2021 Gaon Chart Music Awards
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
5
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
3
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak