Seoul stocks extend gains on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares extended gains late Thursday morning, tracking overnight Wall Street rallies as U.S. President Joe Biden took office.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.33 points, or 0.62 percent, to 3,133.38 as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks rose on expectations that the new U.S. administration's potential spending increase would spur demand for export-intensive economies.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.57 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix retreated 0.38 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.5 percent, while Celltrion fell 0.48 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem declined 0.5 percent, but Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, rose 0.77 percent.
Internet portal Naver jumped 4.71 percent, and its rival Kakao advanced 2.93 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,100.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.35 won from the previous session's close.
