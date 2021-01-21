Number of beef cattle in S. Korea gains 3.9 pct in Q4
SEJONG, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The number of beef cattle in South Korea rose nearly 4 percent in the fourth quarter of the year on increased beef consumption, government data showed Thursday.
Asia's fourth-largest economy had 3.36 million beef cattle, including Korean-breed cattle known as "hanwoo" here, as of Dec. 1, up 3.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
It represents the largest-ever fourth-quarter tally since the statistical agency began tracking related data in 1983.
The fourth-quarter increase resulted from rising consumption of beef, which led to price hikes and prompted farmers to raise more beef cattle, the agency said.
The data also showed the number of milk cows in the country gaining 0.4 percent on-year to 410,000 heads in the October-December period. The figure was also up 0.4 percent from three months earlier.
In contrast, the number of pigs came to 11.08 million in the last quarter, down 1.8 percent from a year earlier and 2.5 percent from the previous quarter.
(END)
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(News Focus) Anger mounts over deepfake porn targeting Korean female celebs; more than 330,000 sign petition
-
5
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
3
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
(LEAD) (profile) Ex-national security adviser tapped as top diplomat amid stalled N.K. diplomacy