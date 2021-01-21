Lock&lock 2020 net profit down 31.3 pct. to 11.3 bln won
All News 14:59 January 21, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 11.3 billion won (US$10.2 million), down 31.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 28.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 24.3 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 3.3 percent to 502 billion won.
(END)
