Lock&lock Q4 net income down 44.1 pct. to 2.8 bln won

All News 14:59 January 21, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Lock&lock Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 2.8 billion won (US$2.5 million), down 44.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 34.4 percent on-year to 13.9 billion won. Sales increased 5.9 percent to 149.7 billion won.
