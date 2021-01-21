KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 209,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 151,500 UP 3,500
AmoreG 63,600 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 264,500 UP 5,500
KAL 33,050 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 23,800 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 61,400 UP 500
Daewoong 53,500 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,230 DN 10
SamyangFood 100,500 UP 1,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,200 UP 1,950
CJ CheilJedang 441,000 UP 7,500
TaekwangInd 863,000 UP 27,000
SsangyongCement 6,820 DN 50
DB HiTek 71,300 UP 2,100
CJ 109,000 UP 500
JWPHARMA 33,250 UP 50
LGInt 28,750 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 8,710 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 21,450 UP 250
ORION Holdings 13,150 UP 50
Daesang 28,400 UP 400
SKNetworks 5,490 DN 460
HITEJINRO 33,800 UP 50
Yuhan 73,200 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 169,000 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 55,000 0
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,600 UP 1,250
KiaMtr 91,100 UP 3,500
SK hynix 131,500 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 543,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,800 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,050 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,600 DN 200
Kogas 33,700 DN 600
LG Corp. 115,500 UP 7,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 132,000 DN 500
BoryungPharm 23,100 UP 100
