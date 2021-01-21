Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 21, 2021

L&L 11,400 UP 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,300 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 45,950 DN 50
Shinsegae 249,500 UP 6,000
Nongshim 291,000 DN 500
SGBC 96,100 DN 2,900
Hyosung 75,900 UP 1,200
LG Display 23,300 UP 2,050
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 92,500 UP 9,400
ShinhanGroup 33,350 UP 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 221,000 UP 33,000
ShinpoongPharm 102,000 UP 4,000
Hanwha 36,150 UP 4,750
NEXENTIRE 6,740 UP 580
CHONGKUNDANG 207,500 UP 8,000
LGELECTRONICS 185,000 UP 18,000
BGF Retail 156,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAI WIA 108,500 UP 16,400
S&T MOTIV 77,000 UP 16,000
SKTelecom 256,000 UP 7,500
Binggrae 56,000 DN 100
GCH Corp 42,850 DN 550
LotteChilsung 125,000 UP 3,000
LOTTE 35,900 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,970 UP 240
POSCO 269,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 206,500 UP 6,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,750 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,045 UP 210
DB INSURANCE 41,300 UP 850
SamsungElec 88,100 UP 900
NHIS 11,650 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 745,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 65,700 UP 2,800
LS 75,900 UP 3,000
GC Corp 406,500 DN 9,000
GS E&C 43,500 DN 500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 35,000 UP 1,250
NamsunAlum 4,415 UP 80
(MORE)

