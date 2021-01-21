KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,565 0
HtlShilla 85,500 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 79,800 UP 100
SamsungElecMech 210,500 UP 1,000
Hanssem 99,900 DN 1,100
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,300 DN 100
KSOE 108,000 UP 500
KPIC 275,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,870 DN 10
SKC 118,500 UP 7,000
GS Retail 35,150 UP 150
Ottogi 565,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 54,100 DN 400
F&F 96,100 DN 2,300
ZINUS 104,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,860 UP 50
SYC 62,700 UP 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 48,800 UP 400
KorZinc 435,500 UP 15,500
IS DONGSEO 54,200 0
S-Oil 73,900 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 205,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 71,500 UP 1,700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,700 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 294,500 UP 2,000
HMM 14,950 UP 250
KumhoPetrochem 186,000 UP 14,000
OCI 107,000 UP 2,000
Mobis 361,000 UP 19,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,100 UP 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,800 DN 50
S-1 86,200 DN 800
Hanchem 195,000 DN 1,000
DWS 36,600 UP 1,450
KEPCO 24,650 DN 200
SamsungSecu 41,600 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,950 UP 350
HyundaiElev 44,800 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 24,700 UP 150
Hanon Systems 18,150 UP 150
(MORE)
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
3
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
5
(News Focus) Biden's speech signals better ties with Seoul, less drama with Pyongyang