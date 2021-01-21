SK 341,500 UP 7,500

Handsome 31,800 DN 200

Asiana Airlines 15,800 UP 100

COWAY 73,100 UP 100

LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 UP 1,500

IBK 8,570 UP 10

DONGSUH 33,250 UP 900

SamsungEng 13,500 0

SAMSUNG C&T 151,000 UP 9,000

PanOcean 5,200 UP 410

SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 20,500 0

KT 23,900 UP 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 UP3000

LOTTE TOUR 15,500 DN 200

LG Uplus 12,250 UP 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 78,900 UP 700

KT&G 80,900 DN 100

DHICO 13,350 UP 100

Doosanfc 56,300 UP 800

Kangwonland 24,400 DN 50

NAVER 322,500 UP 14,500

Kakao 454,000 UP 10,000

NCsoft 970,000 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 151,500 UP 2,500

DSME 28,100 UP 1,050

DSINFRA 8,210 UP 50

DWEC 6,460 DN 80

DongwonF&B 184,500 UP 500

KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 50

LGH&H 1,545,000 DN 9,000

LGCHEM 988,000 DN 12,000

KEPCO E&C 17,100 UP 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,200 UP 3,400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,950 UP 1,000

Celltrion 312,000 UP 1,000

Huchems 23,700 DN 600

DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 DN 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,600 UP 900

KIH 87,400 DN 800

(MORE)