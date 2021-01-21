KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 341,500 UP 7,500
Handsome 31,800 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 15,800 UP 100
COWAY 73,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 115,000 UP 1,500
IBK 8,570 UP 10
DONGSUH 33,250 UP 900
SamsungEng 13,500 0
SAMSUNG C&T 151,000 UP 9,000
PanOcean 5,200 UP 410
SAMSUNG CARD 32,700 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 20,500 0
KT 23,900 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173000 UP3000
LOTTE TOUR 15,500 DN 200
LG Uplus 12,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 78,900 UP 700
KT&G 80,900 DN 100
DHICO 13,350 UP 100
Doosanfc 56,300 UP 800
Kangwonland 24,400 DN 50
NAVER 322,500 UP 14,500
Kakao 454,000 UP 10,000
NCsoft 970,000 UP 5,000
KIWOOM 151,500 UP 2,500
DSME 28,100 UP 1,050
DSINFRA 8,210 UP 50
DWEC 6,460 DN 80
DongwonF&B 184,500 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 50
LGH&H 1,545,000 DN 9,000
LGCHEM 988,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 17,100 UP 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,200 UP 3,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,950 UP 1,000
Celltrion 312,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 23,700 DN 600
DAEWOONG PHARM 161,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,600 UP 900
KIH 87,400 DN 800
