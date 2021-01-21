KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE Himart 37,600 UP 300
GS 39,750 UP 1,000
CJ CGV 28,100 UP 250
LIG Nex1 42,700 UP 4,100
Fila Holdings 46,600 DN 900
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,150 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 3,000 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 231,500 UP 2,000
FOOSUNG 13,450 DN 150
SK Innovation 276,000 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 30,250 0
KBFinancialGroup 44,750 DN 400
Hansae 16,100 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 82,900 UP 4,300
Youngone Corp 33,750 UP 50
CSWIND 174,500 DN 6,000
GKL 16,000 0
KOLON IND 43,500 UP 550
HanmiPharm 368,500 UP 5,500
BNK Financial Group 5,730 DN 60
emart 175,500 UP 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 00 UP2700
KOLMAR KOREA 52,900 UP 600
HANJINKAL 65,000 DN 800
DoubleUGames 63,300 UP 300
CUCKOO 97,800 UP 2,400
COSMAX 101,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 80,000 UP 5,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 UP 1,000
INNOCEAN 63,900 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 32,050 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,500 UP 100
Netmarble 121,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270500 UP3500
ORION 120,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,250 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 419,000 UP 24,500
HDC-OP 30,950 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,640 DN 100
Big Hit 173,000 DN 3,000
