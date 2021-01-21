Moon vows close cooperation with Biden for Korea peace process
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in pledged Thursday to maintain close partnerships with the new U.S. administration, chairing a rare plenary session of the National Security Council (NSC) hours after Joe Biden's inauguration.
Moon also said his government will make utmost efforts to restart dialogue and cooperation with North Korea.
He stressed that the peace process is a must, not an option, and called on his national security team to do its best to end a longstanding stalemate in Washington-Pyongyang talks and inter-Korean dialogue at an early date.
He was speaking in front of pool reporters at the outset of the session held at Cheong Wa Dae.
It was the first known NSC meeting chaired by Moon in nearly two years. He convened the previous one to discuss a strategy following the no-deal Hanoi summit between the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea in late February 2019.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
4
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
5
(News Focus) Biden's speech signals better ties with Seoul, less drama with Pyongyang