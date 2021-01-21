(LEAD) Foreign ministry hails Biden's pledge to strengthen alliances
(ATTN: ADDS ministry spokesperson's commentary on U.S. rejoining of Paris agreement in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 21 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry on Thursday welcomed new U.S. President Joe Biden's pledge to strengthen alliances, saying it will work with Washington to that end and seek an early summit between the two countries.
"Our government welcomes that President Biden, through his inauguration speech, has expressed a willingness to lead the international community with the power of example, and particularly, to strengthen alliances," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing.
Noting that President Moon Jae-in expressed hope to meet with Biden soon in his congratulatory message to the new U.S. president, Choi added that the ministry will keep this objective in focus and make related efforts.
In the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday (U.S. time), Biden promised to repair alliances and engage with the world to restore U.S. leadership.
Choi also stressed that denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula remains the shared goal of South Korea and the United States, as he commented on U.S. Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken's remarks that the Biden administration should review its entire approach and policy toward North Korea.
"South Korea and the U.S. have worked together for complete denuclearization and permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, and there is no disagreement on this objective," he said, adding that Seoul will continue close communication with the new U.S. administration to that end.
In a separate commentary, Choi also welcomed Biden's decision to reenter the Paris climate agreement, which the U.S. pulled out of last year under then-President Donald Trump's order.
"Our government hopes to expand cooperation with the U.S. government in the climate change and environment fields, including the Green New Deal and the implementation of the Paris agreement," the spokesperson said. The Green New Deal is one of Moon's key initiatives aimed at achieving sustainable growth through eco-friendly policies.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
1
Samsung unveils new flagship phone with BTS, viral Korean act
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
5
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases rise from low plateau 1 year after COVID-19 outbreak
-
4
(LEAD) Moon visits coronavirus vaccine plant, announces potential deal with Novavax for 20 mln
-
5
(News Focus) Biden's speech signals better ties with Seoul, less drama with Pyongyang