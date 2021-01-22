Consistency key to denuclearizing N. Korea: U.S. experts

"I think it's because there has been an inconsistent foreign policy, not only from the United States but a lot of countries, and we have in the past rewarded people like Kim Jong-il, they took our support and made promises, and then after they did that, they violated everything they said," said Dan Burton, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Indiana, referring to the late North Korean leader and father of the incumbent leader, Kim Jong-un.