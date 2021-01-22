Korean-language dailies

-- Biden declares democratic, unified America (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party, gov't seek to legislate compensations for small biz owners (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden vows to restore alliances, global leadership (Donga llbo)

-- 'Victory of democracy,' unified America is back (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden vows to restore alliances, global leadership (Segye Times)

-- 'Democracy is back,' Biden to seek unity, restore alliances (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Debate on gov't compensations to small biz owners hit by antivirus restrictions (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden: 'My whole soul is in this. Bringing America together' (Hankyoreh)

-- America in new chapter in history (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden stakes soul in unifying America (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Global stock rallies led by shares related to 'mobility, carbon-neutrality, normalization' (Korea Economic Daily)

