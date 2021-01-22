Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 22, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 30
Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 30
Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 11/03 Rain 30
Chuncheon 10/00 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 10/05 Sunny 80
Jeonju 12/06 Rain 30
Gwangju 12/08 Rain 30
Jeju 13/12 Rain 60
Daegu 11/04 Rain 30
Busan 13/08 Rain 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
4
K-pop songstress IU to drop new single 'Celebrity' this month
-
5
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
Pfizer to submit application for COVID-19 vaccine approval by end-Jan.
-
3
New virus cases in 400s for 2nd day amid downward trend
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon vows close cooperation with Biden for Korea peace process
-
5
(2nd LD) Biden takes office with pledge to repair alliance, U.S. leadership