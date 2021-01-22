Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 22, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/03 Cloudy 30

Incheon 08/02 Cloudy 30

Suwon 09/02 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 11/02 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 11/03 Rain 30

Chuncheon 10/00 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 10/05 Sunny 80

Jeonju 12/06 Rain 30

Gwangju 12/08 Rain 30

Jeju 13/12 Rain 60

Daegu 11/04 Rain 30

Busan 13/08 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!