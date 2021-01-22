The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 January 22, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.57 0.57
2-M 0.65 0.65
3-M 0.74 0.74
6-M 0.81 0.81
12-M 0.87 0.86
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
4
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
Ex-BIGBANG member Seungri additionally indicted for inciting assault
-
4
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
5
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
1
Pfizer to submit application for COVID-19 vaccine approval by end-Jan.
-
2
New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
3
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon vows close cooperation with Biden for Korea peace process
-
5
Defense ministry vows push for regular inter-Korean military talks, swifter OPCON transfer