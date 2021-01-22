Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases fell back below 400 Friday on the back of tougher virus curbs, but health authorities warned against complacency as they try to further slow down new infections.
The country added 346 more COVID-19 cases, including 314 domestically transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,262, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
----------------------
Amb. Kang reaffirms S. Korea's 'firm' will to improve ties with Japan
SEOUL -- New South Korean Ambassador to Japan Kang Chang-il said Friday that Seoul has a "firm" will to normalize relations with Tokyo, as he departed for the country amid a protracted row over wartime history and trade.
"The Moon government has a firm will to normalize relations between South Korea and Japan, and the president also expressed the will during a New Year's press conference," he told reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.
----------------------
N. Korea ranks worst in undernourishment in Asia-Pacific region
SEOUL -- North Korea was ranked the worst in terms of prevalence of undernourishment among its population in the Asia-Pacific region, a report showed Friday.
According to the report jointly compiled by the Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Food Programme and other global agencies, more than 45 percent of the North's population was suffering from undernourishment from 2017-2019.
------------------------
Navy's sea salvage unit conducts annual wintertime training
SEOUL -- The Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit has kicked off its annual wintertime training as part of efforts to maintain full operational readiness, the military said Friday.
Around 50 members of the special unit launched the three-day training at the southern port of Jinhae on Wednesday, which includes drills to hone skills for underwater search operations and rubber boat pedaling, according to the Navy.
------------------------
S. Korean observation satellite heads to Kazakhstan for launch
SEOUL -- South Korea's science ministry said Friday its new midsized satellite has started traveling to Kazakhstan for a launch this year as the country seeks to develop homegrown space technology.
The 500-kilogram low Earth orbit satellite is scheduled to be launched into space on Russia's Soyuz 2.1a rocket from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on March 20, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.
------------------------
WTO rules in favor of S. Korea in lawsuit against U.S.
SEOUL -- South Korea's trade ministry said Friday that the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled in favor of Seoul in its lawsuit against the United States centering on high tariffs imposed on local steel and power transformer products.
Washington has been levying high tariffs on some South Korean products by applying the "adverse facts available" (AFA) provision since May 2016, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
------------------------
Unification ministry announces guidelines on leafleting ban to clarify 'scope of application'
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Friday unveiled guidelines on a recently legislated ban on sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea in an effort to ensure better interpretation of the law.
The amendment to the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act, which passed the National Assembly and the Cabinet last month, has raised concerns among critics that it could hurt freedom of expression and undercut efforts to send outside information into the reclusive North.
-------------------------
Ex-ambassador to S. Korea Sung Kim appointed acting assistant secretary of state
WASHINGTON -- Former U.S. ambassador to South Korea Sung Kim has been appointed acting assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.
The Korea American diplomat was appointed to the post as of Wednesday, according to information available on the website of the State Department.
----------------------
S. Korea investigating new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Friday it is investigating a new suspected case of highly pathogenic bird flu traced to a poultry farm, with the total caseload here approaching nearly 70.
The latest suspected case of the malign H5N8 strain of avian influenza came from an egg farm in Icheon, just south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
----------------------
(Yonhap Interview) Popera singer Lim Hyung-joo: Music is my destiny
SEOUL -- Back in February 2003 at the inaugural ceremony of then President Roh Moo-hyun, a soft and lyrical voice followed a prelude of the national anthem of South Korea played by an orchestra.
With his high and clear tone catching the ears of TV viewers, the singer's unfledged, young appearance also amazed South Koreans watching the event livestreamed nationwide.
----------------------
(Yonhap Feature) Rice in the spotlight amid pandemic as demand grows for premium, diverse grains
SEOUL -- Park Hye-seong, a 39-year-old mother of two, recently subscribed to a rice delivery service offered by a specialty shop featuring "premium rice" in pursuit of better tasting and healthier varieties, a decision that would have been unlikely before the coronavirus pandemic struck.
"My children have taken online classes and my husband has worked from home on and off for months, which means I have to serve meals three times per day. This unprecedented situation was stressful at first, but I've become interested in quality food ingredients, including rice," she said.
