Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Engineering & Construction 2020 net profit down 60.3 pct. to 227.7 bln won

All News 13:45 January 22, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 227.7 billion won (US$206.5 million), down 60.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 549 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 859.7 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 16.97 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!