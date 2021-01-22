Hyundai Engineering & Construction 2020 net profit down 60.3 pct. to 227.7 bln won
All News 13:45 January 22, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its 2020 net income of 227.7 billion won (US$206.5 million), down 60.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 549 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 859.7 billion on-year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 16.97 trillion won.
(END)
