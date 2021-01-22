Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 January 22, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Jan. 18 -- N. Korea convenes parliamentary meeting after party congress

-- Moon hopes stalled N.K. nuke diplomacy will pick up from Singapore Declaration

19 -- Outgoing U.S. envoy says hope alone won't resolve N.K. issue, calls for readiness

-- U.S. will review entire N. Korea policy, consider humanitarian aid: Blinken

-- Understanding N. Korean capabilities important part of intelligence: DNI nominee
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!