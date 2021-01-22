Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korea convenes parliamentary meeting after party congress
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea convened a parliamentary session in Pyongyang over the weekend to discuss personnel, budget and other issues in a follow up on decisions made during a recent ruling party congress, state media said Monday.
The North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting was held less than a week after Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the ruling Workers' Party on Tuesday.
On Sunday, the SPA unanimously decided on the implementation of its five-year economic plan set forth at the congress and its organization reshuffle, and approved the state budget for this year, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N.K. leader urges devotion from newly elected members of Cabinet, ruling party
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged the newly appointed members of the Cabinet and the ruling party to devote themselves to the country and serve the people like "God," as he held a photo session with them, state media said Tuesday.
Last week, Pyongyang wrapped up the eight-day congress of the Workers' Party, during which it carried out a reshuffle of its ruling party leadership and laid out a five-year economic development plan. On Sunday, the North's rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) also conducted a reshuffle of its Cabinet at a meeting.
He expressed "the belief and expectations that they will deeply cherish the noble idea that the people are God and the idea of dedicating to the people," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
------------
Soldiers, civilians stage joint rallies in N. Korea in support of party decisions
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- Soldiers and civilians staged joint rallies across North Korea, calling for nationwide cooperation to carry out new policies and decisions made during a recent rare party congress, state media reported Wednesday.
North Korea held the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party that ended last week, unveiling a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance in the face of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and global sanctions on its regime.
"Joint rallies of soldiers and civilians were held on Tuesday in North Pyongan, North Hwanghae, Jagang and South Hamkyong provinces to perfectly realize the decisions made during the eighth party congress," the Korean Central News Agency said.
------------
N. Korea tightens antivirus campaign as party congress, military parade end
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is stepping up antivirus efforts and tightening border control to ward off the new coronavirus, state media reported Wednesday, as major political events attended by thousands of delegates wrapped up last week in the capital city.
Pyongyang concluded the eight-day congress of the Workers' Party and held a military parade last week, during which thousands of attendees, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, were seen without masks.
Officials attending Sunday's meeting of the rubber-stamp legislature Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) were also seen sitting in close proximity without wearing face masks.
(END)
