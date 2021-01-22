Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS Engineering & Construction 2020 operating earnings down 2.1 pct. to 751.2 bln won

All News 15:37 January 22, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Friday estimated its 2020 operating earnings at 751.2 billion won (US$680.9 million), down 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales decreased 2.8 percent to 10.12 trillion won. The data for net earnings was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!