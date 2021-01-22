KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SsangyongCement 6,890 UP 70
NEXENTIRE 6,590 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 212,500 UP 5,000
KCC 215,000 UP 6,000
SKBP 150,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 64,100 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 257,000 DN 7,500
ORION Holdings 13,000 DN 150
BukwangPharm 23,550 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,400 UP 3,000
Daewoong 50,700 DN 2,800
SamyangFood 99,900 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,200 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 443,500 UP 2,500
TaekwangInd 852,000 DN 11,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,700 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 32,850 DN 500
HITEJINRO 34,850 UP 1,050
CJ LOGISTICS 171,000 UP 2,000
Yuhan 72,400 DN 800
DaelimInd 83,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,100 DN 500
KiaMtr 87,800 DN 3,300
SK hynix 128,500 DN 3,000
Youngpoong 539,000 DN 4,000
Daesang 28,250 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,560 UP 70
Hyundai M&F INS 20,950 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 180,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 34,100 DN 500
Kogas 34,100 UP 400
Hanwha 34,500 DN 1,650
DB HiTek 69,200 DN 2,100
CJ 106,000 DN 3,000
JWPHARMA 32,600 DN 650
LGInt 27,550 DN 1,200
HyundaiEng&Const 44,400 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,600 UP 1,550
DongkukStlMill 8,720 UP 10
KAL 34,950 UP 1,900
(MORE)
-
