KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 7,110 DN 120
LG Corp. 107,000 DN 8,500
BoryungPharm 21,850 DN 1,250
L&L 11,800 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 UP 2,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 44,700 DN 1,250
Shinsegae 251,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 290,500 DN 500
Hyosung 77,000 UP 1,100
LOTTE Himart 43,400 UP 5,800
KIWOOM 142,000 DN 9,500
IlyangPharm 52,600 DN 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,950 UP 3,950
POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 UP 7,500
Doosanfc 62,500 UP 6,200
DHICO 13,400 UP 50
F&F 106,000 UP 9,900
GCH Corp 46,500 UP 3,650
Big Hit 192,500 UP 19,500
SGBC 105,500 UP 9,400
DOOSAN 58,500 UP 3,500
LotteChilsung 125,000 0
LOTTE 36,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,820 DN 150
POSCO 261,000 DN 8,500
SPC SAMLIP 74,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 202,000 DN 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,000 DN 750
KUMHOTIRE 4,145 UP 100
Binggrae 56,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 40,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 86,800 DN 1,300
NHIS 11,600 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 792,000 UP 47,000
SK Discovery 66,400 UP 700
LS 75,500 DN 400
GC Corp 425,000 UP 18,500
GS E&C 42,550 DN 950
GS Retail 35,800 UP 650
Ottogi 569,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
2
Pfizer to submit application for COVID-19 vaccine approval by end-Jan.
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon vows close cooperation with Biden for Korea peace process
-
4
Defense ministry vows push for regular inter-Korean military talks, swifter OPCON transfer
-
5
(LEAD) Biden urges Americans to 'mask up,' says visitors will need to quarantine