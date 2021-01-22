YUNGJIN PHARM 7,110 DN 120

LG Corp. 107,000 DN 8,500

BoryungPharm 21,850 DN 1,250

L&L 11,800 UP 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 60,700 UP 2,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 44,700 DN 1,250

Shinsegae 251,000 UP 1,500

Nongshim 290,500 DN 500

Hyosung 77,000 UP 1,100

LOTTE Himart 43,400 UP 5,800

KIWOOM 142,000 DN 9,500

IlyangPharm 52,600 DN 1,500

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,950 UP 3,950

POSCO CHEMICAL 139,500 UP 7,500

Doosanfc 62,500 UP 6,200

DHICO 13,400 UP 50

F&F 106,000 UP 9,900

GCH Corp 46,500 UP 3,650

Big Hit 192,500 UP 19,500

SGBC 105,500 UP 9,400

DOOSAN 58,500 UP 3,500

LotteChilsung 125,000 0

LOTTE 36,400 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,820 DN 150

POSCO 261,000 DN 8,500

SPC SAMLIP 74,400 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 202,000 DN 4,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,000 DN 750

KUMHOTIRE 4,145 UP 100

Binggrae 56,500 UP 500

DB INSURANCE 40,000 DN 1,300

SamsungElec 86,800 DN 1,300

NHIS 11,600 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 792,000 UP 47,000

SK Discovery 66,400 UP 700

LS 75,500 DN 400

GC Corp 425,000 UP 18,500

GS E&C 42,550 DN 950

GS Retail 35,800 UP 650

Ottogi 569,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)