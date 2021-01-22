KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
NamsunAlum 4,410 DN 5
KPIC 273,500 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 3,540 DN 25
HtlShilla 88,100 UP 2,600
Hanmi Science 78,600 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 212,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,800 DN 70
SKC 121,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 99,800 DN 100
TAEYOUNG E&C 13,150 DN 150
KSOE 105,000 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 289,000 DN 5,500
HMM 14,700 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 106,000 DN 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 190,500 UP 4,500
Mobis 350,000 DN 11,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,900 DN 2,200
HDC HOLDINGS 11,750 DN 50
S-1 84,300 DN 1,900
ZINUS 105,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 56,700 0
OCI 107,500 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 69,900 DN 1,600
KorZinc 427,000 DN 8,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,770 DN 90
SYC 63,100 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 47,900 DN 900
IS DONGSEO 58,900 UP 4,700
S-Oil 73,000 DN 900
LG Innotek 200,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 99,900 DN 2,100
COWAY 73,500 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 116,000 UP 1,000
Handsome 32,000 UP 200
Hanchem 200,000 UP 5,000
DWS 36,850 UP 250
KEPCO 24,150 DN 500
SamsungSecu 41,050 DN 550
KG DONGBU STL 11,900 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 16,050 UP 250
