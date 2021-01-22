KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SKTelecom 254,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 79,200 UP 2,200
HyundaiElev 45,300 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,750 UP 1,050
Hanon Systems 18,000 DN 150
SK 328,000 DN 13,500
DONGSUH 33,600 UP 350
SamsungEng 13,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 146,000 DN 5,000
PanOcean 5,120 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 500
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 450
KT 23,700 DN 200
IBK 8,480 DN 90
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL177500 UP4500
LOTTE TOUR 16,100 UP 600
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,200 DN 1,700
KT&G 81,200 UP 300
LG Display 23,550 UP 250
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 900
NAVER 343,500 UP 21,000
Kakao 463,000 UP 9,000
NCsoft 989,000 UP 19,000
DSME 27,500 DN 600
DSINFRA 8,320 UP 110
DWEC 6,270 DN 190
DongwonF&B 183,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 28,000 UP 50
LGH&H 1,562,000 UP 17,000
LGCHEM 975,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 17,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,300 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,350 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 177,500 DN 7,500
Celltrion 310,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 23,650 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 158,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,100 UP 2,500
KIH 86,800 DN 600
