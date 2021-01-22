KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GS 39,050 DN 700
CJ CGV 28,700 UP 600
LIG Nex1 41,050 DN 1,650
Fila Holdings 45,800 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 211,000 DN 10,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,350 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,905 DN 95
AMOREPACIFIC 238,000 UP 6,500
FOOSUNG 13,100 DN 350
SK Innovation 278,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 30,000 DN 250
KBFinancialGroup 44,050 DN 700
Hansae 16,850 UP 750
LG HAUSYS 82,500 DN 400
Youngone Corp 34,300 UP 550
CSWIND 174,000 DN 500
GKL 16,550 UP 550
KOLON IND 42,800 DN 700
HanmiPharm 362,000 DN 6,500
BNK Financial Group 5,610 DN 120
emart 174,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY440 50 DN850
KOLMAR KOREA 54,300 UP 1,400
HANJINKAL 64,000 DN 1,000
DoubleUGames 65,400 UP 2,100
CUCKOO 101,000 UP 3,200
COSMAX 110,500 UP 9,000
MANDO 78,000 DN 2,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 794,000 DN 2,000
INNOCEAN 63,500 DN 400
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 1,150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,300 DN 200
Netmarble 127,000 UP 6,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S266000 DN4500
ORION 121,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,250 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 152,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 410,500 DN 8,500
HDC-OP 31,500 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,520 DN 120
(END)
