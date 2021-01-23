Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 23, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/05 Cloudy 30
Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 30
Suwon 11/04 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 12/05 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 07/05 Sleet 90
Jeonju 13/06 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 13/08 Rain 80
Jeju 14/12 Rain 90
Daegu 10/07 Rain 70
Busan 13/10 Rain 90
