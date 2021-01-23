Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 23, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 10/05 Cloudy 30

Incheon 09/04 Cloudy 30

Suwon 11/04 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 12/04 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 12/05 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 08/02 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 07/05 Sleet 90

Jeonju 13/06 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 13/08 Rain 80

Jeju 14/12 Rain 90

Daegu 10/07 Rain 70

Busan 13/10 Rain 90

