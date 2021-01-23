Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party pushes for legislation on supporting coronavirus-hit merchants, small businesses (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party seeks banking sector's role in 'profit-sharing' campaign (Kookmin Daily)

-- Growing talk of canceling Tokyo Olympics (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party pushes for legislation on compensating for business damage from coronavirus (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party seeks laws on spending huge budgets ahead of election (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Apartment prices rise 84 pct in 4 years under Moon administration (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 107 lawmakers propose impeachment of judges for 'unconstitutional' past acts related to rulings (Hankyoreh)

-- Prime minister, finance minister split over expanding financial aid for coronavirus-hit self-employed (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ruling party ratchets up pressure on conglomerates via 'arms-twisting' legislation for smaller businesses (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Ruling party again seeks huge budget spending in ignorance of future (Korea Economic Daily)

