S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
All News 09:35 January 23, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rose back to above 400 on Saturday, health authorities said.
The country added 431 more COVID-19 cases, including 403 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,692, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.
The number of new infections was tallied at 404 on Wednesday and 401 the following day. It then fell to 346 on Friday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing
-
2
New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
3
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
4
Ex-ambassador to S. Korea Sung Kim appointed acting assistant secretary of state
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon vows close cooperation with Biden for Korea peace process