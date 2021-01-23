(LEAD) S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from 3rd para)
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rose back to above 400 on Saturday, health authorities said.
The country added 431 more COVID-19 cases, including 403 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 74,692, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The number of new infections was tallied at 404 on Wednesday and 401 the following day. It then fell to 346 on Friday in the midst of weeks of toughened social distancing restrictions.
Seoul and Gyeonggi Province had 127 and 117 cases, respectively, with 33 reported in Busan and 32 in South Gyeongsang Province.
Nine additional coronavirus deaths were reported to bring the death toll to 1,337. The fatality rate stood at 1.79 percent.
The authorities conducted a total of 47,484 coronavirus tests Friday, 2,866 more than the previous day, it added.
An additional 629 patients were released from coronavirus treatment, and 297 others still have serious symptoms, the agency said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing
-
2
(2nd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
3
Ex-ambassador to S. Korea Sung Kim appointed acting assistant secretary of state
-
4
New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks