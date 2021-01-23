(LEAD) PM directs ministry to mull expanding in-person classes
(ATTN: ADDS health official's remarks in last 2 paras; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun directed the education ministry Saturday to consider expanding in-person classes in schools in the new semester.
South Korean schools mostly offered remote learning or limited physical attendance last year to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
"This year should be somewhat different," Chung said at a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in Seoul.
"The Ministry of Education is directed to consult with health authorities and prepare ways to conduct classes in the new semester and prevent infections in schools," he said.
The spring semester begins in March.
Chung cited presumably relatively low risks of infection in schools and growing side effects of remote learning among children and parents.
"There are concerns about a widening learning gap due to the prolonged remote classes and that the burden of taking care of children among parents is increasing," he said.
"Also worrisome is the possible lack of socializing and depression among students who have not met their friends for a long time," he added.
He mentioned a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report that children and teenagers have a lower COVID-19 infection rate than adults and show mild or no symptoms when infected.
"The research shows once the level of community transmission is not serious and anti-infection rules are well observed, schools are unlikely to be a major factor in the spread of infections," he added.
Later in the day Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said health officials will thoroughly examine the COVID-19 risks for lower grade students of elementary schools.
"Health authorities will also closely consult with the educational authorities and experts," he added during a press briefing.
(END)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
S. Korea's military strength 6th in world, N. Korea at 28th: report
-
3
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
4
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
5
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
1
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
-
3
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki
-
4
Japanese FM says Tokyo won't appeal Seoul court ruling over wartime sexual slavery
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks