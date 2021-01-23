3 more service members diagnosed with coronavirus: defense ministry
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Three South Korean service members have been newly confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the total caseload in the military to 543, the defense ministry announced Saturday.
Two Air Force soldiers in a base in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, have been diagnosed with the virus while in quarantine following a report of confirmed cases, the ministry said. A total of 15 infections have been reported so far in the installation.
Another solider at an Army unit in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, has also tested positive.
The new cases increased the number of infections in the military to 543 as of 10 a.m. on Saturday. Of them, 21 soldiers are in medical treatment, with the others fully cured.
