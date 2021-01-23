(LEAD) S. Korean, U.S. security chiefs discuss Korea peace, global issues: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: ADDS statement from White House in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- The top national security officials of South Korea and the United States agreed on the need for close bilateral cooperation in advancing the Korea peace process and the handling of global issues during their phone call Saturday, Cheong Wa Dae said.
It was the first formal conversation between Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae, and his new American counterpart, Jake Sullivan, since the launch of the Joe Biden administration this week.
Suh congratulated Sullivan on his inauguration as White House national security adviser, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
The two sides reaffirmed the robustness of the two countries' alliance and agreed that it's important to work together not just on regional security issues but also on pending global challenges, such as COVID-19, the economic recovery, climate change and cybersecurity.
Sullivan pointed out that the alliance is a "linchpin" of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, Kang added.
The officials also agreed that Seoul and Washington will make joint efforts to attain the goal of denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.
They shared the view that President Moon Jae-in and Biden need to start "communication" at an early date.
Emily Horne, spokesperson of the U.S. National Security Council, also issued a statement on the call, saying Sullivan "stressed the Biden administration's commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-ROK alliance." ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
"They discussed the importance of close coordination on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as well as on other regional and global challenges including COVID-19 and combating climate change," Horne said in the statement, referring to the North by its official name.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
-
3
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki
-
4
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases back above 400 as authorities warn of danger of variants
-
5
PM directs ministry to mull expanding in-person classes