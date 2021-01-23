(LEAD) 3 missing as fishing boat capsizes near Geoje Island
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest info; ADDS photo)
GEOJE, South Korea, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- Search operations were under way off the southern island of Geoje after three crew members of a capsized fishing boat went missing on Saturday, authorities said.
The 339-ton vessel capsized at around 4 p.m. in waters 1.11 kilometers southeast of the island, located some 400 km south of Seoul, with 10 crew members aboard -- nine South Koreans and one Indonesian -- according to the Coast Guard.
Seven of them have been rescued, but search operations were still under way to find the three others, it said, adding that strong winds and high waves are hampering their efforts.
Minister of Interior and Safety Jeon Hae-cheol ordered the mobilization of all available resources for the search and rescue effort.
After receiving a report on the incident, the Coast Guard dispatched 11 patrol boats and two helicopters to the scene.
