S. Korea confirms two more cases of highly pathogenic bird flu
All News 18:51 January 23, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry farms, raising the total caseload to 71.
The latest cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI) were reported from egg farms in the central city of Cheonan and the southwestern city of Muan, according to the authorities.
The government said it will cull all poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of the infected farms.
The highly contagious bird flu has been discovered in farms across the country since the first such case in nearly three years was reported in late November.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
Most Saved
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
-
3
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki
-
4
Japanese FM says Tokyo won't appeal Seoul court ruling over wartime sexual slavery
-
5
(3rd LD) New virus cases under 400 again; alert in place against potential upticks