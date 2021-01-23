Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea confirms two more cases of highly pathogenic bird flu

All News 18:51 January 23, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday confirmed two cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in poultry farms, raising the total caseload to 71.

The latest cases of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI) were reported from egg farms in the central city of Cheonan and the southwestern city of Muan, according to the authorities.

The government said it will cull all poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of the infected farms.

The highly contagious bird flu has been discovered in farms across the country since the first such case in nearly three years was reported in late November.

Quarantine officials engage in work to cull chickens at an egg farm in Yongin, south of Seoul, on Jan. 21, 2021, after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed the previous day. (Yonhap)


(END)

