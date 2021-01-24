Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 24, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 12/01 Sunny 0
Incheon 10/01 Sunny 0
Suwon 12/00 Sunny 0
Cheongju 12/00 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 13/01 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 10/-1 Sunny 0
Gangneung 09/04 Rain 30
Jeonju 13/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 20
Jeju 13/10 Cloudy 20
Daegu 12/05 Cloudy 30
Busan 12/08 Cloudy 30
(END)
