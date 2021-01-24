Moon to receive policy briefing on vaccine, antivirus efforts
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in is set to receive a policy briefing on the country's vaccination plans and ongoing efforts to fight the new coronavirus this week, a presidential official said Sunday.
Moon will hold a teleconference at Cheong Wa Dae on Monday with relevant ministers -- including Welfare Minister Kwon Deok-cheol, Food and Drug Safety Minister Kim Ganglip and Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency chief Jeong Eun-kyeong, according to the official.
The officials are expected to report on the third wave of the pandemic and its outlook, as well as plans on adjusting the country's social distancing scheme. They are also forecast to address the country's antivirus vaccination plans.
South Korea is set to hold a briefing on a nationwide vaccination plan Thursday.
The upcoming teleconference is part of an ongoing policy report session by ministers on pending issues. This year, the briefings are taking place in writing amid the pandemic and are replaced by teleconferences or in-person meetings when necessary.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
4
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
5
TREASURE sells 1 mln albums in 5 months since debut
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases back above 400 as authorities warn of danger of variants
-
2
S. Korea calls new variants big risk in pandemic fight
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea reports 431 more cases of new coronavirus
-
4
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki
-
5
Man given jail term for 'slipper fight' with subway passengers over mask wearing