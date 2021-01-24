S. Korea reports 1 new highly pathogenic bird flu case
SEOUL, Jan. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday confirmed one additional case of highly pathogenic bird flu at a poultry farm near Seoul, raising the total caseload to 72.
The latest case of the H5N8 strain of avian influenza (AI) was reported from an egg farm in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, according to the government.
The government said that it has slaughtered all poultry within a 3-kilometer radius of the farm in a precautionary measure and restricted movement of poultry in the city for a week.
The total number of cases of AI increased to 72 since the first highly pathogenic bird flu infection in nearly three years was reported in late November.
(END)
-
1
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
2
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
3
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
(URGENT) Biden says America will repair alliances
-
2
For veteran idol U-know Yunho, it's all about giving his best
-
3
'Gangnam Style' star Psy celebrates 20-year career anniversary
-
4
(profile) Liberal, press-friendly lawmaker tapped as culture minister
-
5
K-pop celebs a growing force for tourism in pandemic-hit S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea calls new variants big risk in pandemic fight
-
2
BTS' 'Dynamite' hits 800 mln views on YouTube: agency
-
3
(3rd LD) New COVID-19 cases back above 400 as authorities warn of danger of variants
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases under 400 again, alert in place against potential upticks
-
5
N. Korean nuclear activities pose serious threat to peace: Psaki